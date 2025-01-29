Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Northumberland organisations have agreed a new partnership to ensure technical and academic routes into NHS career pathways are more visible and accessible.

The formal link between Northumberland College (part of Education Partnership North East) and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will provide students with a range of opportunities.

The college is due to open a multi-million-pound state of the art campus at Wansbeck Business Park Ashington in 2026. A new School of Health will open in September 2026.

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive officer at Education Partnership North East, said: “The new School of Health will partner with the Northumbria Health and Care Academy to see the launch of a new curriculum comprised of NHS relevant T levels and A-Levels entirely aligned to the needs of the NHS and the health sector more broadly.

Kate Thompson (Northumbria Healthcare) and Judith Quinn (Northumberland College) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the new partnership.

“Teachers will have a dual profession, teacher trained and have a professional background in areas such as nursing, science and allied health professions. Our new school is about qualifying local people for local jobs and careers.”

The new School of Health will also partner with Northumbria University, providing ‘professions facing pathways’ and guaranteed interviews for the university’s higher education courses.

Students will study in academic and clinical skills environments, and in doing so be able to pursue careers in areas such as adult nursing, midwifery, child nursing, mental health nursing, physiotherapy, paramedic science and operating department practice.

There will be broader career opportunities aligned with employment prospects in health and care, such as roles in catering.

Opportunities will also exist for students to pursue next step applications into trust role vacancies, including apprenticeships.

Ruth Auton, head of education, learning and organisational development at the trust, said: “This partnership with Northumberland College strengthens our commitment to supporting college learners. It aims to enhance career pathways and showcase the breadth of careers in health and care settings.

“This is all part of our commitment to career growth for our workforce by providing education and qualifications, ultimately building a robust future workforce.

“Through these efforts, including training programmes and guaranteed interview schemes, we are proud to provide a rich and varied offer to our local communities.”

For more information on studying at Northumberland College, go to www.northumberland.ac.uk