New head gardener set to transform The Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden has appointed a new head gardener with an impressive horticultural background.

Originally from Herefordshire, Mikey Leach was approached and interviewed for the role by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy, who had been searching for the right individual for this unique position.

His varied career caught her attention from working in private gardens designed by Tom Stuart-Smith to working alongside renowned gardener Monty Don at Longmeadow Gardens.

With an extensive passion for garden design, horticulture, and conservation, Mikey's appointment marks a new chapter for the iconic Northumberland garden.

Mikey Leach, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Ellie Brown

Following the completion of his Kew Diploma in Horticulture in 2022, Mikey has dedicated his career to creating outdoor spaces that blend beauty with functionality.

“In my new role as head gardener, I am passionate about building on The Garden’s rich history while exploring innovative approaches to horticulture, ensuring the venue continues to inspire and engage visitors for years to come,” Mikey explains.

Just a month into his new role, he has already begun rejuvenating a number of outdoor spaces. The beds in the Ornamental Garden have received his particular attention, designing a replanting strategy to ensure the next generation of roses thrives for the next 20 to 25 years.

Mikey continued: “I find real satisfaction in knowing that my work creates spaces where people can connect with the natural world, experience its beauty, and take a moment to pause and reflect. It’s this connection between plants, people, and places that makes my role so meaningful.

“I believe gardens should be social spaces, enjoyed by all. Surrounding ourselves with the beauty of nature has a way of transforming our mood - gardens are not only spaces in which plants and animals thrive, but where people thrive too. With such an array of community programmes, I am proud to be working for a venue that makes such a positive difference to its visitors.”

Overseeing a team of 11 gardeners, Mikey is keen to work with them to develop their existing skills and has a long-term goal of providing practical and academic training to aspiring horticulturists.

He continued: "I am excited to be working alongside such a passionate team. The Alnwick Garden has always been a place of inspiration, and I look forward to helping continue its legacy.”