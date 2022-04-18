New guide launched to help visitors make the most of the Northumberland coast

The new Northumberland Coast AONB visitor guide.

This year’s edition features a beautiful image of Dunstanburgh Castle - taken from Embleton Bay - on its front cover, impressively captured by local photographer Gavin Duthie.

The guide, which covers the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is designed to be used once visitors are here.

It is full of information, great photos and aims to help visitors make the most of their stay whilst encouraging them to help conserve this unique landscape.

This year, the guide includes an extra 16 page pull out - Drive Less, See More - to help visitors get around the Northumberland coast without a car.

The AONB partnership have printed 50,000 copies to meet demand.

Catherine Gray from the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership said: “Two years ago, we were ready to launch the guide but were faced with a national lockdown.

"We couldn’t justify putting nearly 50,000 guides into landfill, so decided to distribute them last year instead. It’s great to be able to bring it up to date again and provide the ‘must-have’ guide for our visitors.”

The guide is distributed through A-ha Distribution.

If local businesses wish to be added to their mailing list, then please contact 0191 267 1220 or email: [email protected]. Copies are also available from local Tourist Information Centres.

Meanwhile, the partnership are looking to recruit someone from the tourism sector to help guide their work.

A vacancy has arisen for a special interest member, primarily someone with specialist knowledge of tourism.

Patrick Norris, partnership chairman, said: “We are looking for people to apply who have a special interest in the area.

"Ideally, the new special interest member will live or work in the AONB; what is essential is that they have specialist knowledge of the tourism industry in the area.”

If you care about the future of the AONB and can spare three days a year to attend meetings, events and site visits – as well as attend meetings of the tourism working group - then the AONB partnership would like to hear from you.