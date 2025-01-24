Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group for women that was established to bring people together socially has had an excellent response.

The Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh private Facebook group was set-up by Kerry Bell on January 16 and there are already more than 550 members, proving her right that there was a gap in the local area for a type of friendship group where women can arrange to meet up together on social media generally or in a sub group and/or discuss issues in a safe online space.

An initial meeting of 31 members has already taken place and events and activities that are being arranged include coffee and cake mornings, evening drinks and chat, craft meetings, walk and talk, bingo, theatre events, meals, book club, play dates for mums with young children and more.

Kerry said she had been finding it difficult to make friends since moving to the Morpeth area last July.

She added: “I saw a post from a lady on Facebook on the Morpeth Matters group. She was enquiring about social groups for women locally.

“Given my own struggles, I thought it would be worth setting one up and even if there were just a handful of responses this would allow us to make a few new friends.

“However, the response was – and continues to be – amazing. Within 24 hours we had 300 members and we now have over 550 members.”

Women interested in joining can email [email protected] for any membership queries and local businesses who may wish to offer their venue/services are also welcome to email the group.