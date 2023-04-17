News you can trust since 1854
New grocery shop selling local produce set to open in Wooler

A large village premium store is set to open in Wooler this June.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST

The Budgens shop, which will be in the old Glendale Garden Centre building, will be selling everyday groceries alongside premium products including meat, fruit and veg and alcohol.

Paul Mckenna, who owns the shop alongside Graham Wilson and Richard Wilson, said: “The plan is to put some local producers in there. We have a high quality butcher and have been in touch with a few nearby farmers about selling their produce. We’ll also be selling local honey. We’ll be looking to use local producers wherever and as much as we can.”

"It’s going to add much needed competition to Wooler and there is a demand for it as the village expands.”

The former Glendale Garden Centre site.
The former Glendale Garden Centre site.
The garden centre is currently undergoing a huge transformation, using local contractors, which the team behind the shop is hoping to have partially finished at the start of June to open the store in time for summer. Once open, the team have plans for the rest of the space, but for now they are top secret.

The shop alone is looking for around 12 members of staff with full-time and part-time hours available.

Paul added: “We only have one shop and we’re getting bigger. The big caravan parks, the new housing estates and the whisky distillery Ad Gefrin alone is forecasted to bring more than 50,000 visitors per year.

"The shop will be premium, but it will have something for everyone. If you want meat for a barbecue we will have that, or if you want to spend £30 on two fillet steaks for an occasion we will have that too, so really we’re hoping to suit everyone in the community.”

A Budgens is set to open in Wooler in June.
A Budgens is set to open in Wooler in June.

The news also follows the village being named as the best as one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times.

After posting about the new Budgens on social media, there has been many positive comments.

Dave Brennan commented: “Absolutely fantastic news. Good luck on your new venture. Long overdue and most welcomed.”

Julie Goldson commented: “Fantastic, wish you lots of luck, just what Wooler needs.”

