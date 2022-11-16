With a rolling programme of investment, the council has bought nine new gritters to replace older models in its 28-strong fleet which cover thousands of miles each year.

In addition, five new spreaders and ploughs have been fitted to the council’s 4x4 vehicles. These are placed across the county and will get to some of the more difficult areas across Northumberland’s road network quicker.

All weather stations in the county were upgraded over the summer, and new ones were installed. These contain a vast range of cameras and sensors - for more accurate reading of conditions, salt concentration and more accurate weather forecasts.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services (centre), with winter services team members Simon Mavin (left) and Russel Mason (right).

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “With thousands of miles of roads in the county, our workforce is always well prepared to meet the challenges of winter weather.

“We’ve over 100 staff dedicated to our winter services operation – tasked with keeping our road network running and residents safe.

“We’ve continued to invest in state-of-the-art equipment which is particularly suited to Northumberland as the geography of our county presents unique challenges where it can be snowing over the tops but bright sunshine at the coast.

“While we don’t yet know what the winter months will bring, our staff and equipment are ready for action.”

