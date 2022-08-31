New grasshopper sculpture in Berwick park doubles as a seat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grasshopper sculpture was commissioned by Friends of Castle Parks, created by sculptor David Gross in reclaimed oak, paid for by a private donor and installed by volunteers.

The eye-catching structure – which doubles as a seat – is located halfway up the hill in the park, heading from the river to the main road in the meadow.

Parks officer Kate Dixon said: “It’s amazing how often people walk up that path and pause to tell me and the volunteers how nice it would be to have a seat to rest on before completing the climb to the main road. We started with that idea.

The installation team of Friends of Castle Parks, Parks Officer Kate Dixon and David Gross and Mark Fox of Tyne Housing Engagement and Progression Team, and David and Mark on the grasshopper sculpture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We get a lot of grasshoppers in the meadow and it seemed the perfect choice for the sculpture.”

Mr Gross of the Tyne Housing Engagement and Progression Team designed and created the grasshopper and it joins his other sculptures such as ‘Bari’ the bear at the entrance to the station and the seal on New Road by the river.

Friends of Castle Parks chairman Jackie Kaines Lang said: “The reclaimed wood sculptures are enjoyed by locals and visitors and it is great to add a new member to the group.

“We’re thankful that David and his colleague Mark Fox turned out on a Bank Holiday Sunday to install the grasshopper, along with our own volunteers.