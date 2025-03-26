English Heritage has announced that it has been awarded a grant of £150,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a series of community projects across the region – including north Northumberland.

The funding will support the Community Connections project, which will empower local individuals and groups to create and run initiatives at many of English Heritage's free-to-visit sites.

It aims to focus on three key areas – well-being, heritage skills and nature – and through this scheme, community groups will have the opportunity to apply for grants of between £250 and £5,000 over the next 18 months to help them deliver projects that will bring communities closer to their heritage, promote health and well-being, and engage with nature.

Eligible sites in north Northumberland include Etal Castle, Norham Castle, Lord’s Mount, Berwick, The Magazine, Berwick, and the Bell Tower, Castle and Ramparts in Berwick.

Etal Castle.

From contemporary dance workshops to heritage skills demonstrations, applicants are encouraged to add their unique touch and creativity to these special initiatives.

Andrea Selley, territory director for the North at English Heritage, said: “Thanks to the generous support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible opportunity to communities in Tyne and Wear, North Cumbria and North Northumberland.

“We hope that these grants can make a real difference to local people, offering an opportunity to create meaningful connections with heritage, nature, and each other.”

The application window for north Northumberland is September 1 to November 30. For more information, including how to apply, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/support-us/grants/national-lottery-anniversary/community-connections-grants