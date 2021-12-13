New glamping site planned in Northumberland

The holiday accommodation is planned within the grounds of Causey Park Farm.

An application seeks change of use permission to accommodate glamping accommodation, including shepherd huts, lodges, or bespoke caravans.

A planning report on behalf of applicant, Ms C Hogg, states: ‘The change of use of the land will allow the siting of small-scale glamping accommodation that is temporary and mobile in its nature.

Planning applications to Northumberland County Council.

‘It is the intention of the applicant to site the glamping accommodation in the north of the application site in proximity to the northern perimeter wall.

‘Views into the site will be limited by the natural topography, built development and the well-established woodland.

‘The public benefits for glamping accommodation at this location are employment, visitor accommodation, staycation accommodation, off-site visitor spending at shops/services/attractions.’

A final decision on the application will be taken by Northumberland County Council.

