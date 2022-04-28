New glamping pods earmarked for historic Berwickshire estate

Applicant Hermione Hoffmann, on behalf of the Paxton House Trust, has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council seeking permission to build seven cabins with associated roads and landscaping at Tweedbraes, within the estate of Paxton House.

The estate currently incorporates tours and events in the main house, a caravan park in walled gardens, a play park and small boathouse which can house small wedding ceremonies.

The brief of the new project is to create accommodation for families, couples and walkers and cyclists along the Tweed.

Glamping lodges are proposed.

The latest application comes after another recent planning bid was submitted to convert a disused bothy on the estate into a small wedding and events venue.

The report submitted with the application says: “The development is part of a strategy to improve the public offering at Paxton, making it a more profitable enterprise which will help maintain the historic site.

“The glamping location was chosen because it is out of site of the main house and lawns and offers attractive views over the estate.

“Several pod types were considered but the Lune Valley design was chosen as it was deemed the most flexible in its offering – both for internal layouts and overall dimensions without compromising the overall look and feel.