A fundraising appeal has been launched to help Aln Valley Railway build a new maintenance shed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £130,000 has been raised thanks to two very generous donations and the charity is now looking to raise the remaining £65,000 required.

The first half of the line, from Lionheart Station to Greenrigg Halt, has already been established on what was once the branch line between Alnmouth and Alnwick. Work has included the £250,000 restoration of the Cawledge viaduct.

Plans were also recently announced for a £255,000 repair of Greenrigg Bridge thanks to funding from Northumberland County Council and Historic Railways which, once completed, will be a key step on the journey to Alnmouth.

Aln Valley Railway. Picture: Mandy Grant

The existing locomotive shed was the first permanent structure at the railway and in its early days was used for both locomotive maintenance and coach restoration.

As the steam locomotive fleet has grown, all work on other rolling stock must be done outside.

The new maintenance shed will enable Aln Valley Railway to maintain and restore its rolling stock, including wagons, coaches, locomotives and Pacer trains, taking out the current dependence on favourable weather conditions, and enabling work to be carried out throughout the year.

This will mean that there can be sufficient rolling stock for the expanding railway and allow the current locomotive shed to continue to be used to continue to be used to securely store steam locomotives and as an all-important indoor space for popular events, such as model railway exhibitions, Christmas and summer fayres and 1940s reenactment weekends.

For larger donations, they are offering the opportunity to sponsor an area of the shed. £54 will sponsor 0.5 square metre of shed, or £108 to sponsor a square metre. All donors sponsoring an area of floor space will receive a certificate and will have their names recorded on a commemorative plaque within the shed.

Anyone sponsoring at least 1 square metre will also be offered free tour of the facilities and the opportunity to view current projects underway at the time.

For more information or to donate visit https://www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk/carriage-shed-appeal/

The former branch line closed in 1968.