New friendship forged between Alnwick and Lanark

The town crier of the royal and ancient burgh of Lanark was recently welcomed to Alnwick by Mayor Geoff Watson.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The visit was at the request of the Provost of South Lanarkshire, Margaret Cooper, whose aim is to strengthen the relationship between the two counties.

Accompanied by Alnwick town crier Roger Daniel, the South Lanarkshire crier Phylip de la Mazlere visited The Alnwick Garden as well as touring the town and entertaining visitors and residents with several ‘cries’.

Cllr Watson said: “On behalf of Alnwick Town Council and the residents of Alnwick I am delighted to welcome the South Lanarkshire Provost’s emissary, and have thanked her for the offer of friendship from the people of South Lanarkshire which I warmly accept.

“The long history between Northumberland and Scotland is indeed a proud and colourful one and we have many things in common. We welcome thousands of Scots to Alnwick every year and long may that continue.”

