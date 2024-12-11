The Café Vault team ready for tapas service on the opening night.

A café in Morpeth has provided residents and visitors with another tasty option to start their weekend.

Previously open during the daytime only, Nick Burton and his team have been running Café Vault in Newgate Street for 12 months and felt now was the right time to offer tapas evenings on Fridays.

The menu items are a mix of traditional and more modern dishes – they include Albondigas (Spanish Meatballs), Goats Cheese Crostini, Bourbon Glazed Belly Pork, Patatas Bravas and Flatbread, Hummous and Olives.

There is a specials board that will take into account new trends and also contains dessert and cocktail options.

Two of the tapas menu items.

A few changes have been made to the decor to change the ambience for the tapas evenings.

Nick said the opening night, December 6, “was great” and “the feedback was amazing”.

He added: “We thought this is definitely worth doing as we are providing something different on the high street in Morpeth that still caters for people wanting a main meal, but also for people who just want a few nibbles with a shared bottle of wine as they socialise with family or friends.

“Each plate is made with high-quality ingredients, perfect for sharing and savouring together.

“We are certainly open for feedback on dishes that we can add to the menu. Reservations are encouraged due to limited seating, so please book your table in advance.”

The tapas evenings are being held on December 13 and 20 – but will not be taking place on December 27 and January 3 for the festive period break, resuming on January 10.

For more information and contact details for booking, go to https://cafevaultmorpeth.co.uk/tapas