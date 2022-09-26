The FSA visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

These ratings provide a snapshot of an establishment's standards at the time of an inspection. If hygiene is very good and the business fully complies with the law, five is the top of the scale and the highest score they can achieve.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hygiene ratings range between zero and five.

• Rated 5: Berwick Visitor Centre at Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on September 20;

• Rated 5: Space to Play at Stephenson Court, Barrington Industrial Estate, Bedlington; rated on September 15;

• Rated 5: Burger King at Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on September 14;

• Rated 5: Shilbottle Children & Young Peoples Project (SCYPP) at Grange Road, Shilbottle; rated on August 31.

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wallaw at Union Street, Blyth; rated on September 15;

• Rated 5: Mash & Barrel at Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on September 14;

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on September 14;