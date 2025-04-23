Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen have become one of Norwegian’s best-selling routes for summer 2025.

The airline, one of Europe's leading low-cost carriers, will operate twice-weekly flights to the Danish capital every Friday and Monday from May 2.

It is an exciting new city-break destination from the airport, which was named as a Best in the World winner at the 2024 Routes World Conference, and comes after a record number of UK travellers visited Denmark last year, with more than 1.1 million overnight stays – a 17% rise from 2023.

Copenhagen has been named as one of the world’s top cities to visit in 2025 by global media company Time Out and offers something for everyone from the vibrant waterfront lined with colourful townhouses and bustling bars and restaurants to the world-famous amusement park Tivoli Gardens.

Chris Ion, head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from customers following the announcement of Norwegian’s new flights between Newcastle and Copenhagen and look forward to these taking off in May.

“With record-breaking numbers of British travellers choosing to visit Denmark, we are delighted people from the North East can now experience Denmark and everything this amazing country has the offer this summer, flying directly from their local airport.”

Sara Neergaard, Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Norwegian, said: “The strong demand we have already seen in early bookings confirms that this route is highly anticipated by both leisure and business travellers.”

Flights are available to book at www.norwegian.com or as a city break package with your local travel agent.