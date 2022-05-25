New film looks at how the North East welcomed and celebrated the Royal Family

The Queen at Gateshead International Stadium, 2012.

The new 55-minute film ‘Seen to be Believed’ brings together footage made by North East and Yorkshire film makers, both amateur and professional, ranging from Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 through to Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 and royal visits to the region over the years.

Dr Kath Smith, lead volunteer and trustee at Remembering the Past, which is organising the North Tyneside screening in conjunction with the Yorkshire & North East Film Archive and The Exchange Theatre, said: “We’re so happy to be able to bring these amazingly rare pieces of film to a wider audience as our contribution to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"The compilation beautifully captures how the people of the North East have demonstrated their great affection for the Queen over many years and in many different circumstances. The film is a glimpse into the lives of ordinary people, caught on camera in a pre-social media age.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film includes footage of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother, showing how they interacted with the public during visits and appearances. The footage is woven together by a narrator, providing information on the various appearances and the changing times in our region.

It will be shown at 7pm on Thursday, June 2, at The Exchange, North Shields.

Dr Kath Smith added: “We know people love to be able to watch rare footage like this on a big screen, and to see the bunting and banners, and people celebrating in years gone by is quite something.”

Graham Relton, Archive Manager, Yorkshire & North East Film Archive, said: “We’ve searched through the archive vaults and selected the very best royal footage held in our collections, made by Yorkshire and North East filmmakers, to curate a film fit for a Queen.

"It’s a unique opportunity to get together as a community to celebrate a once in a lifetime occasion – we’re delighted that we’re able to make this very special film available.”