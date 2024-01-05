The busiest train stations in Northumberland have been revealed in new government figures.
Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the 17 stations for which data was collected in Northumberland.
Here are the 17 in ranking order.
1. Berwick
Berwick-upon-Tweed has retained its status as the most used railway station in Northumberland with 567,782 entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, down from 589,866 the previous year. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Morpeth
Morpeth takes second place with 487,610, up from 402,772. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Hexham
Hexham is the third busiest station in Northumberland with 336,130 entries and exits, up from 286,802. Photo: Google
4. Alnmouth
Alnmouth occupies fourth place with 331,064 entries and exits, up from 285,882. Photo: Jane Coltman