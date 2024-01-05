News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Northumberland railway stations.Northumberland railway stations.
Northumberland railway stations.

New figures reveal the busiest - and quietest - train stations in Northumberland

The busiest train stations in Northumberland have been revealed in new government figures.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:55 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the 17 stations for which data was collected in Northumberland.

Here are the 17 in ranking order.

Berwick-upon-Tweed has retained its status as the most used railway station in Northumberland with 567,782 entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, down from 589,866 the previous year.

1. Berwick

Berwick-upon-Tweed has retained its status as the most used railway station in Northumberland with 567,782 entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, down from 589,866 the previous year. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Morpeth takes second place with 487,610, up from 402,772.

2. Morpeth

Morpeth takes second place with 487,610, up from 402,772. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Hexham is the third busiest station in Northumberland with 336,130 entries and exits, up from 286,802.

3. Hexham

Hexham is the third busiest station in Northumberland with 336,130 entries and exits, up from 286,802. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Alnmouth occupies fourth place with 331,064 entries and exits, up from 285,882.

4. Alnmouth

Alnmouth occupies fourth place with 331,064 entries and exits, up from 285,882. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northumberland