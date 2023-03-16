As a result, it is now more difficult than ever for first-time buyers to secure a home of their own, and has made life difficult for those looking to move.

New research conducted by Better.co.uk reveals that the most searched-for concerns of UK property buyers and homeowners is mortgage rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick mortgage rates increased 100% in the year to Feburary while in Morpeth, mortgage rates rose by 200%.

It is now becoming more difficult for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder.

In Cramlington the increase was 450% and in Ashington, mortgage rates have risen by a whopping 600% year-on-year. House prices there have generally risen by around 100%.

In Berwick however, mortgage rates and house prices have remained steady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Amidi, head of mortgage sales at Better, said: “Buyers should ensure they shop around for the right mortgage deal. Potential buyers should also consider that they put down as big a deposit as possible, as this will increase their access to better mortgage deals with lower interest rates."

Better.co.uk also identified those most affected by the increasing rates. This included:

- First-time buyers, as the already hefty cost of a property, monthly payments and cost of living has risen ;

- Those coming to the end of a low fixed-term rate;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Anyone on standard variable rate mortgages, as mortgage interest rates are subject to change in response to the market and the base rate;