New figures reveal how mortgage rates in Alnwick, Berwick, Morpeth, Cramlington and Ashington have changed in the last year
The pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis has forced up house prices and mortgage rates in the county.
As a result, it is now more difficult than ever for first-time buyers to secure a home of their own, and has made life difficult for those looking to move.
New research conducted by Better.co.uk reveals that the most searched-for concerns of UK property buyers and homeowners is mortgage rates.
Alnwick mortgage rates increased 100% in the year to Feburary while in Morpeth, mortgage rates rose by 200%.
In Cramlington the increase was 450% and in Ashington, mortgage rates have risen by a whopping 600% year-on-year. House prices there have generally risen by around 100%.
In Berwick however, mortgage rates and house prices have remained steady.
Sam Amidi, head of mortgage sales at Better, said: “Buyers should ensure they shop around for the right mortgage deal. Potential buyers should also consider that they put down as big a deposit as possible, as this will increase their access to better mortgage deals with lower interest rates."
Better.co.uk also identified those most affected by the increasing rates. This included:
- First-time buyers, as the already hefty cost of a property, monthly payments and cost of living has risen ;
- Those coming to the end of a low fixed-term rate;
- Anyone on standard variable rate mortgages, as mortgage interest rates are subject to change in response to the market and the base rate;
- Those with lower household incomes, who will feel the strain when it comes to higher mortgage rates and repayments, putting more financial pressure on households.