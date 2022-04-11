New family trail app for visitors to Alnwick

The new app.

‘Percy Explores Alnwick’ is the brainchild of Alnwick Community Trust.

Families are tasked with finding all the lions around the town as part of a lion trail; it includes animation, photo opportunities, a child’s story about Percy and historical information.

It will be available to download from the IOS App Store or via QR code for 99p from Thursday, April 21.

Also watch out for Percy around town giving away Lion chocolate bars (kindly donated by Morrison’s) as part of the launch. All proceeds will go towards other community projects.

Trust chair Linda Wood-Mitchell said: “This has been a fun, exciting project that over the past 12 months has involved many organisations, businesses, volunteers and sponsors whom we thank for their support and backing in making this happen. We hope everyone will enjoy the app as much as we have in creating it.”