Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families have the opportunity to use a new ‘best friend’ option in tackling tricky conversations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emotion monster called Worley and his magical world are here to help families embrace emotions, strengthen bonds and create a safe space for mental health discussions – all while having fun.

Worley’s World is the brainchild of Jodi, a passionate children’s mental health therapist and published author.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the challenges families face when it comes to talking about big feelings, she created a vibrant cast of emotion monsters to guide parents and children through these often-daunting conversations.

Worley’s World is the brainchild of Jodi, a passionate children’s mental health therapist and published author.

Through engaging stories and hands-on activities, Worley and his emotion monster friends experience the same feelings our children face every day – happiness, sadness, anger, anxiety, and everything in between.

For families ready to see Worley’s World in action, Jodi hosts monthly drop-in sessions at L of a Bake café in Blyth on the last Thursday of every month from 10am to 12.30pm.

During the session, parents and carers can chat with her about how Worley’s World can benefit their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodi said: “Worley isn’t just a project or a one-time activity, he’s a companion for your family’s journey. By encouraging open communication and shared moments of play, Worley’s World strengthens family bonds in a meaningful way.

“Through his stories and activities, we’re seeing real changes in how families talk about emotions and how children express themselves. It’s incredible to witness the impact.”

For more information or to join the Worley’s World movement, go online to www.worleysworld.co.uk