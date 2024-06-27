Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland’s Family Hubs have launched a new free app to help parents give their child the best start in life.

The Family Hub Northumberland app features top tips and ideas for fun everyday activities, such as songs to sing and games to play, that can support children’s early learning and development, preparing them to be ready for school.

Developed together with Northumberland County Council’s Early Years Team, parents and carers, it also gives easy access to the full offer of Family Hub support – including links to the popular what’s on activity guides, DadPad and free online parenting and relationship advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents can add the name and age of their child and receive tailored tips and support. They can also find and register with their nearest family hub so they can keep up to date with the latest services available.

Northumberland Family Hubs.

Rosy Dickinson, early years consultant, said: “The Family Hub App brings together age-related tips and fun activities to meet your child's early learning and developmental needs. This will help them to be ready for school when they are due to start their reception year.

“The cornerstone of each activity in the app is playing and spending quality time with your child and all activities can easily be fitted into your daily routine.”

Northumberland County Council is one of just 14 local authorities selected to be part of the Family Hub trailblazer programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey Kingham, executive director of children, young people and education, said: “We’d love for all families in Northumberland to register with us, so that they can take full advantage of all the support available.”