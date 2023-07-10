The Lindisfarne Legacy can be seen in the Ogle Chapel at St Maurice's Church.

Twelve illustrated panels, designed by Sue Rudge, tell the story not only of the archdeacons, but also the changing economic, social and political fortunes of the parish, church and its patrons.

The community history project sponsored by Eglingham Parish Council was supported with a grant from the RWE wind farm fund.

Catherine Sourbut Groves, Carolyn Brewster, Margaret Bell and Sue Rudge.

Parish councillor Jane Hamilton said: “The project has uncovered some amazing facts and the story of the eleven Eglingham archdeacons has never been told before.”