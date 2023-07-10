News you can trust since 1854
New exhibition on the Archdeacons of Lindisfarne in Eglingham

History sleuths Carolyn Brewster and Margaret Bell, who were researching the stories of the Archdeacons of Lindisfarne in Eglingham, have created an exhibition about their findings.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST

The Lindisfarne Legacy can be seen in the Ogle Chapel at St Maurice's Church.

Twelve illustrated panels, designed by Sue Rudge, tell the story not only of the archdeacons, but also the changing economic, social and political fortunes of the parish, church and its patrons.

The community history project sponsored by Eglingham Parish Council was supported with a grant from the RWE wind farm fund.

Catherine Sourbut Groves, Carolyn Brewster, Margaret Bell and Sue Rudge.Catherine Sourbut Groves, Carolyn Brewster, Margaret Bell and Sue Rudge.
Parish councillor Jane Hamilton said: “The project has uncovered some amazing facts and the story of the eleven Eglingham archdeacons has never been told before.”

The permanent free exhibition was opened recently by the current Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, Catherine Sourbut Groves, and is open everyday from 10am to 4pm.