Dr Pryer was raised in Berwick, a daughter of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, and served the Armed Forces as a SSAFA case worker, Berwick RNLI as chairman, enjoyed an illustrious career as a headteacher and as a deputy lord lieutenant since 2010 and vice lord lieutenant since 2021.

The new civic party were in attendance, Mayor John and Mayoress Anne Robertson serving a second term with new Sheriff Joe Lang and his Sheriff’s Lady Jackie.

The Main Guard on Berwick’s Quay Walls near Palace Green is open each day 12pm to 5pm except Wednesdays.

The 2024 exhibition features Berwick’s 17th century bridge,which will mark the 400th anniversary of its opening to traffic on August 3-4, an event for which Dr Pryer will return.

Local residents and visitors are warmly invited to view the informative exhibition and view the Bridge 400 Facebook page for more details.

1 . Main Guard 4.jpeg Berwick's civic party with Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer. Picture: Alan Hughes Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Main Guard 2.jpeg Guests at the exhibition launch. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Main Guard 3.jpeg Lord Lieutenant, Dr Caroline Pryer, opens the Old Bridge exhibition at the Main Guard. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales