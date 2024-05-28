New exhibition on Berwick's Old Bridge opens at Main Guard ahead of 400th anniversary celebrations

By Alan Hughes
Published 28th May 2024, 11:20 BST
Northumberland’s new Lord Lieutenant Dr Caroline Pryer recently opened Berwick Civic Society’s 2024 Main Guard exhibition.

Dr Pryer was raised in Berwick, a daughter of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, and served the Armed Forces as a SSAFA case worker, Berwick RNLI as chairman, enjoyed an illustrious career as a headteacher and as a deputy lord lieutenant since 2010 and vice lord lieutenant since 2021.

The new civic party were in attendance, Mayor John and Mayoress Anne Robertson serving a second term with new Sheriff Joe Lang and his Sheriff’s Lady Jackie.

The Main Guard on Berwick’s Quay Walls near Palace Green is open each day 12pm to 5pm except Wednesdays.

The 2024 exhibition features Berwick’s 17th century bridge,which will mark the 400th anniversary of its opening to traffic on August 3-4, an event for which Dr Pryer will return.

Local residents and visitors are warmly invited to view the informative exhibition and view the Bridge 400 Facebook page for more details.

Berwick's civic party with Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer. Picture: Alan Hughes

1. Main Guard 4.jpeg

Berwick's civic party with Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer. Picture: Alan Hughes Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Guests at the exhibition launch.

2. Main Guard 2.jpeg

Guests at the exhibition launch. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Lord Lieutenant, Dr Caroline Pryer, opens the Old Bridge exhibition at the Main Guard.

3. Main Guard 3.jpeg

Lord Lieutenant, Dr Caroline Pryer, opens the Old Bridge exhibition at the Main Guard. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Guests at the event.

4. IMG_9474.jpeg

Guests at the event. Photo: Alan Hughes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.