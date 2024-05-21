Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exhibition in Berwick putting LS Lowry’s interest in seascapes – specifically of the North Sea, which he captured from the Northumberland coast over several decades – in the spotlight starts this weekend.

Visitors to Lowry and the Sea will have the opportunity to see 20 of his works, including oil paintings, as well as drawings in pastel, charcoal and pencil, both from public and private collections.

It opens to the public at the Granary Gallery on Saturday (May 25) and will run until October 13. Tickets are priced £5, although it is free entry for various concessions.

The renowned artist began visiting the North East of England in the 1930s, with his first visit to Berwick around 1935.

He became a regular visitor to the town until his death in 1976, capturing its streets and buildings and views of the North Sea.

Many of his seascapes would be turned into limited-edition prints and become popular images of Britain’s coastline. Now, visitors to the Granary Gallery will have the opportunity to see up close the original sketches, drawings and paintings by LS Lowry in the place where he found so much inspiration over his decades-long celebrated career.

James Lowther, head of visual arts at The Maltings, said: “We are delighted to present this new exhibition of original works by LS Lowry at the Granary Gallery.

“Lowry had a great affection for Berwick-upon-Tweed, evidenced by the number of works he produced of the town. These works provide a fascinating starting point to explore Lowry’s life-long fascination with the sea and I’m sure the exhibition will of great interest to local people and visitors from further afield.”

On Sunday, May 26 from 2.30pm, the Berwick Educational Association 10th anniversary lecture will be taking place at The Maltings with renowned art historian Jonathan Horwich, who will be exploring Lowry’s lifelong fascination with the sea.

Jonathan Horwich is recognised as an expert in 19th and 20th Century modern and contemporary British and international art and particularly for his knowledge of the work of LS Lowry, which has seen him appear on BBC and ITV programmes that featured the artist.