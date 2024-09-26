Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodhorn Museum is marking the end of its year-long programme celebrating 90 years of the Pitmen Painters with a brand-new exhibition on their early years and lasting impact.

Coalface Drawers, curated by award-winning artist, Dr Narbi Price, features never-before-seen artworks and items telling the story of the formation of the Ashington Group, also know as the Pitmen Painters, who formed in 1934 and produced hundreds of paintings showing what life was like for mining communities in Northumberland.

The exhibition brings Museum Northumberland’s extensive collection together with new items loaned and personal stories shared by the group’s family members and friends.

Dr Price said: “Anniversaries are always fantastic opportunities to reflect on what's come before, and Coalface Drawers is all about celebrating the formation and the beginnings of the Ashington Group.”

The Ashington Group circa 1941. Pictured in The Ashington Group hut. Copyright: The Ashington Group.

Poignant objects will give an insight into what happened in the Ashington Group hut during early meetings, including ‘East Wind’, by Harry Wilson, ‘The Bedlington Terrier’, by William Scott, and Oliver Kilbourn’s, William John Dobson’s and George Brown’s easel, paintbox, paint brushes and case. Thanks to the family of Robert Lyon – the tutor who first inspired the group in his Art Appreciation classes – visitors will also be able to see Lyon’s projector and slides.

Robert Lyon’s granddaughter, Charlotte Lyon, said: “Robert, or Bob as we knew him, was immensely proud and privileged to pass on his knowledge to the miners; not only a better understanding of art history but more importantly the process, the pleasure and the therapy that it bought him.”

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “It really has been a privilege to mark 90 years of the Pitmen Painters at Woodhorn Museum in Ashington; the mining town where the story of the Ashington Group first began.

“As custodians of the Ashington Group Collection, this year-long programme has given us the chance to better understand, care for, and share one of the most important and unique stories in British art.”

East Wind by Harry Wilson (1935). Copyright: Lyon Family Collection.

Coalface Drawers will appear at Woodhorn Museum from Saturday October 5, to Saturday January 5, 2025. For more information, visit museumsnorthumberland.org.uk.

