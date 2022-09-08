New exercise class in Berwick for people with Multiple sclerosis
A new weekly exercise class that will specifically help people with Multiple sclerosis (MS) is to start at Berwick’s new sports and leisure centre next week.
Thought to be the first of its kind in the county, Active Northumberland will be offering the sessions in conjunction with the community physio team.
The classes will comprise seated and standing exercises focusing on balance and co-ordination, and they will also include some relaxation therapy.
The first one is on Monday, September 12, from 1.15pm to 2pm. The centre has an accessible internal environment – including accessible toilet, level access and parking facilities for disabled people.
If you are interested in coming along and you live in the Berwick area, call 01670 536400 and ask for a short-term support service physio referral.
Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “The class is led by a fully qualified instructor and aimed at anyone with Multiple sclerosis.
“Most importantly, it is designed to be sociable and fun and will provide a great opportunity for those attending to meet and chat with others who share the same condition.
“We run a similar class at Berwick to support people with Parkinson’s which has proved to be incredibly successful, and we hope this new class will be just as popular.”
Active Northumberland has been working with The MS Society Alnwick and District Group, which is funding the class.
MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.
It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability.