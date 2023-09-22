Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Established in 1840, R. G. Foreman & Son has stood the test of time. Robert George Foreman and his brother Harry nurtured the shop in Norham and operated their own slaughterhouse.

While the original slaughterhouse has since closed, the commitment to sourcing fresh, locally-sourced meat remains unwavering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now as the last two Foreman, David and John, recently retired, the time has come for the torch to be passed to a familiar face – Paul ‘Jim’ Yeomans.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following retirements, the time has come for the torch to be passed to a familiar face – Paul ‘Jim’ Yeomans.

Paul’s journey with the family business began on January 8, 2001, fresh out of high school. Over the years, he has become intimately acquainted with every aspect of the operation, working across Berwick, Coldstream and Eyemouth.

His dedication was further acknowledged when he assumed the role of director in January 2019 and earlier this month, with the retirement of John Foreman, Paul took the monumental step of purchasing the business.

He said: “There’ll be some small changes, but most of all it’s important we keep up the high standards that the Foreman family have maintained over the last century.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R. G. Foreman & Son offers a wide range of fresh, locally-sourced meat including rare and traditional breeds. Game meats, sourced from local estates, such as venison, pheasant, grouse, pigeon, and rabbit, are a speciality.

Their sausages are popular with not just locals, but also wholesale customers across north Northumberland and the borders.