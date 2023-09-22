News you can trust since 1854
New era for R. G. Foreman & Son as 'Jim' takes charge

A business that is well-known in the Berwick area and parts of Berwickshire has changed hands.
By Calum Banister
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Established in 1840, R. G. Foreman & Son has stood the test of time. Robert George Foreman and his brother Harry nurtured the shop in Norham and operated their own slaughterhouse.

While the original slaughterhouse has since closed, the commitment to sourcing fresh, locally-sourced meat remains unwavering.

And now as the last two Foreman, David and John, recently retired, the time has come for the torch to be passed to a familiar face – Paul ‘Jim’ Yeomans.

Following retirements, the time has come for the torch to be passed to a familiar face – Paul ‘Jim’ Yeomans.
Paul’s journey with the family business began on January 8, 2001, fresh out of high school. Over the years, he has become intimately acquainted with every aspect of the operation, working across Berwick, Coldstream and Eyemouth.

His dedication was further acknowledged when he assumed the role of director in January 2019 and earlier this month, with the retirement of John Foreman, Paul took the monumental step of purchasing the business.

He said: “There’ll be some small changes, but most of all it’s important we keep up the high standards that the Foreman family have maintained over the last century.”

R. G. Foreman & Son offers a wide range of fresh, locally-sourced meat including rare and traditional breeds. Game meats, sourced from local estates, such as venison, pheasant, grouse, pigeon, and rabbit, are a speciality.

Their sausages are popular with not just locals, but also wholesale customers across north Northumberland and the borders.

Beyond meat, they delight customers with delectable pastries thanks to their master baker. Local cheeses, wines, spirits, jams, chutneys and honey from Chain Bridge Honey Farm complete the diverse offerings.

