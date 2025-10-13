A skills partnership that brings together Northumberland College, Duke’s Secondary School, AkzoNobel, JDR Cable Systems and Universal Wolf – Tharsus into a cluster of excellence in engineering and manufacturing has been launched.

The new Northumberland Engineering Academy will see students aged 14 to 16 study towards specialist qualifications in engineering design and manufacturing alongside their GCSEs to further bridge the gap between education and the world of work.

The excellence cluster will create a shared, multi skilled pipeline of potential sector employers of the future. Supported by Northumberland College and a team of experts from the three global manufacturers, students will develop essential technical skills and qualifications.

They will benefit from a comprehensive employer co-created programme, splitting their time between school and the college’s technical Ashington Campus where they will have access to cutting-edge facilities and unique opportunities to engage directly with employers.

Representatives of the organisations and businesses involved in the new Northumberland Engineering Academy.

In addition, they will also take part in an industry induction day, exclusive masterclasses and work experience or immersive activities with AkzoNobel, JDR Cable Systems and Universal Wolf – Tharsus, giving them invaluable insights into real-world engineering and manufacturing practices.

Warick Stephenson, Associate Principal for Technical at Northumberland College, said: “The launch of the Northumberland Engineering Academy marks a bold step forward in how we prepare young people for careers in engineering and manufacturing.

“This Excellence Cluster is not just about skills development – it’s about building a future-ready workforce and giving students the confidence, tools and opportunities to thrive in high-demand technical careers.”

Upon successful completion, the students will be well-positioned to pursue apprenticeships, further education, or careers in engineering and manufacturing.

By combining education with direct industry engagement, the Northumberland Engineering Academy aims to create a sustainable talent pipeline.

Shirley Spoors, continuous improvement manager at global paint manufacturer AkzoNobel, said: “From first meeting parents and young people at their careers evening to collaborating with industry partners to shape a curriculum that reflects the real needs of industry, through to now seeing our first cohort of students ready to begin their engineering journey, we feel incredibly proud to be part of this initiative.

“This experience has shown us how powerful partnerships can be for our community and our team at AkzoNobel are excited to support the students’ learning, while helping to open development pathways for the manufacturers of the future.”