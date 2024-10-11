The Border Links Hub at The Ramparts is now open.

After almost four years of planning, fund-raising and organising the build, a community enterprise company’s new disability hub in Berwick is up and running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Border Links are all enjoying getting used to it and have been completing quizzes and tours around the building to help them feel at home.

There have been a number of individual donations and fundraisers for the £300,000 facility at the Ramparts Business Park site and the Reaching Communities fund at the National Lottery agreed to fund more than £165,000 of the project’s costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also not have been possible without the passionate dedication of the Border Links team – who have tirelessly completed funding applications, talked to parents and health professionals, and liaised with local contractors to achieve this high-quality venue.

The Border Links Hub at The Ramparts is now open.

Officially the Border Links Hub at The Ramparts, it has a large training room and adjoining kitchen, resource room and three toilets on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a community room and social space with offices and a toilet. There is a lift between the two floors for those who require it.

A Border Links spokesperson said: “A regular bus service provides excellent links with the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Border Links is providing supported travel working with both Border Buses and Northumberland County Council to allow members the opportunity to travel on local buses, with support from staff if required. There is also ample free parking at the venue.

Plans are already in place for a range of events at the hub.

“Plans are already in place for lots of events to showcase support for local and national groups and organisations. Please check out the Border Links Facebook and Instagram pages for further information.

“If you would like to hold an event or showcase a local organisation linked to disability, please do get in touch.

“Enormous thanks must go to all those who helped to fund this build, from the generosity of members and their families to local and national funders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge thanks to all the contractors involved in the project – your support, advice and guidance has been invaluable. We have learned more than we ever thought possible about what goes into a build.

“And thank you to everyone else involved with this. It has been an incredibly hard journey, but so worth the outcome.”