Ida Homes is behind plans for 18 new apartments in Cottingwood Lane, which it claims will boost the Morpeth economy by more than £7million.

The two and three-bedroom homes will be surrounded by shared landscaped gardens and the project is set to create around 50 construction jobs.

The fledgling development company has also applied for permission to build 37 homes on the outskirts of Belford, near Sunnyhills in South Road.

Ida Homes directors, from left, Tom Bell, Jerry Ellis and Charlie Maling-Dunn on site in Morpeth.

Founded by three friends – Tom Bell, Jerry Ellis and Charlie Maling-Dunn – Ida Homes is hoping to establish itself as one of Northumberland’s leading housebuilders.

Mr Maling-Dunn, who is from the Belford area, said: “From its breathtaking countryside and farmland to its outstandingly beautiful coastline, Northumberland is our home.

"We feel a great sense of responsibility as we look to provide more high-quality housing across our county.

“We will build homes that we are proud to put our name to, with characterful designs and exceptional standards of finish.”

One of the properties built by Ida Homes at Home Farm in Ellingham.

Ida Homes has already completed developments in several parts of the county including Ellingham, Christon Bank and Chatton.

Tom Bell, a quantity surveyor who lives close to Morpeth, said: “Our previous developments include a conversion project in Chatton, where we transformed traditional farm buildings into eight uniquely designed homes.

“We have also built a range of luxury new homes at sites in Christon Bank and Ellingham, combining modern design with traditional architecture to deliver developments that serve as a natural extension to the communities they adjoin.

“These developments inspired the creation of Ida Homes. We will look to emulate our achievements to date as we secure more land and design new homes to complement their surroundings.”

As Mr Maling-Dunn and Mr Bell live in Northumberland, they didn’t look far away when it came to selecting a name for the new company.

Mr Maling-Dunn said: “Ida Homes is named after Ida of Bernicia, the first known ruler of the kingdom which later merged to form Northumbria.