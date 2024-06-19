Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed for Northumberland.

The role will see them support and assist Dr Caroline Pryer in her position as Lord-Lieutenant, the King’s official representative for the county.

The new appointments are Carolyn Clayton from Ponteland, Julie Cordon from Ashington, Alison Germany from Corbridge, Keith Montgomery from Berwick and Iain Nixon from Rothbury.

They are taking up the positions to fill existing vacancies.

Lord Lieutenant Caroline Pryer.

Deputy Lieutenants are chosen by the Lord-Lieutenant and they receive their commission only when official confirmation is received that His Majesty the King does not ‘disapprove of the appointment’. They must live within the county, or within seven miles of the boundary, and may be appointed for five years in the first instance.

They will join the existing group of highly committed and hugely capable Deputy Lieutenants to serve the residents of Northumberland.

Dr Caroline Pryer recently took up the role as the King’s ceremonial representative for Northumberland in May 2024 and is the second woman to be Lord Lieutenant of the county, following the retirement of the Duchess of Northumberland.

Dr Pryer said: “Each new Deputy Lieutenant has deep roots and extensive networks within their community, and they will bring expertise in their field to the Northumberland Lieutenancy. I greatly welcome their contribution and look forward to working with them complementing our existing Deputy Lieutenants.”