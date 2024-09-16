New defibrillator installed at Low Newton thanks to Alnwick Lions
Newton by the Sea Parish Council are very grateful to Alnwick Lions for paying for and installing a new defibrillator cabinet at Low Newton.
The new cabinet was unveiled by Alnwick Lions president Tom Deedigan, pictured with Cllr Wendy Pattison, parish council chairman John Roper, and local residents Clare Shiel, Gillian Simpson and Linda Broughton.
