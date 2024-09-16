New defibrillator installed at Low Newton thanks to Alnwick Lions

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:58 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Newton by the Sea Parish Council are very grateful to Alnwick Lions for paying for and installing a new defibrillator cabinet at Low Newton.

The new cabinet was unveiled by Alnwick Lions president Tom Deedigan, pictured with Cllr Wendy Pattison, parish council chairman John Roper, and local residents Clare Shiel, Gillian Simpson and Linda Broughton.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice