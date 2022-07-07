Michael Atkinson, one of the teaching assistants at Belsay School, began raising funds for a defibrillator last year in response to a fatality in the village and due to its rural location.

He decided to walk the length of Hadrian’s Wall – raising awareness of the vulnerability of rural towns, villages and hamlets, and also showing the importance of village hubs for local residents.

Mr Atkinson trained hard for the event, putting in many practice miles before the actual start. Supplies were provided by the PTA and pledges came from a number of families.

Approximately £2,500 was raised, which paid for the defibrillator and will pay for on-going training.

There were also donations from Pele Trust, which Belsay School is part of along with five other local schools, Belsay Bowls Club, Belsay Parish Council, Belsay Estate, Belsay Shop, Belsay Cricket Club and North East Hearts with Goals.

The walk was a great success, with support given along the way including from McDonald’s and local shops.

Mr Atkinson said: “Many thanks to all who contributed to the cause and supported me on the walk.”

Belsay School’s headteacher, Clare Cantwell, said: “The defibrillator was duly installed, but due to the Covid pandemic, celebrations were not possible until the last term of 2022.

“The whole school family recently came together to recognise the achievement and effort that has gone into the venture.