A £250million vision for the expansion of Eyemouth Harbour – the biggest in more than a century – has been officially launched.

Plans to develop a new deep-water harbour have been revealed as part of the Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan.

Backed by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and led by Eyemouth Harbour Trust, the Masterplan sets out a strategic vision for the next 50 years, anchored by the proposed development of a new deep-water harbour facility designed to serve multiple industries from offshore wind energy transition and fishing to marine leisure, cruise and cargo.

The new infrastructure would comprise 700m of quayside berthing, 10m water depth and two hectares of lay-down space.

Officials at the launch of the vision for the expansion of Eyemouth Harbour.

There would also be opportunities to develop mixed-use development land owned by the local authority.

If delivered, the Masterplan could generate over £20million in additional annual Gross Value Added for the local economy, safeguard existing fishing jobs, create sustainable jobs, and unlock many benefits, including tourism, skills development, while also providing local supply chain growth.

The Masterplan, which has been subject to extensive stakeholder engagement and public consultation, marks a turning point for Eyemouth and the harbour, whose first pier was built in 1747 – although the natural harbour dated back to the 13th Century and had been used for the trade and cargo of its day.

It seeks to address operational constraints such as limited berthing space, shallow water depth and ageing infrastructure.

The Masterplan is designed to support growth while safeguarding Eyemouth’s fishing heritage, enabling traditional and emerging marine industries, and onshore activities to thrive side by side.

It also outlines wider, transformative benefits for the area, including investment in housing, transport infrastructure, skills, and significant opportunities for jobs and local supply chains, while also helping to protect the coastline from future climate impacts and erosion.

The harbour’s location on Scotland’s east coast places it near several key offshore wind developments licensed by Crown Estate Scotland, with the prospect of further developments in English waters.

Subject to funding, feasibility and regulatory approval, construction could begin later this decade, with the earliest operational date pencilled for 2031.

“This is about future-proofing the harbour and the town,” said Christine Bell, chief executive of Eyemouth Harbour Trust.

She added: “Eyemouth’s history and culture is born from fishing, but its future must also lie in securing opportunities in renewable energy, marine tourism and innovation to deliver a lasting legacy for future generations.

“This Masterplan can get us there. Eyemouth has been a working harbour for more than 250 years and with this Masterplan, we’re making sure it stays that way – not just surviving, but thriving.

“We’ve built this vision from the ground up, based on meaningful engagement with harbour users, local businesses, and the wider community, as well as Scottish Borders Council and South of Scotland Enterprise. Eyemouth is geographically and strategically well placed and now we need the infrastructure to match.

“This Masterplan will ensure we can play our part in delivering the energy transition, while safeguarding the industries that built this town.”

The trust has secured further funding through the UK Government’s Community Regeneration Partnership Fund, managed by Scottish Borders Council, to progress the next 12 months of activities, including the early technical feasibility work that will inform design as well as preparing the outline business case.