This year’s event will be held on the Parade, a short distance from the previous spot at Berwick Barracks. It will also be brought forward to August from early September.

Ray and Millie McRobbie took over as festival directors last year and the event was back to its pre-pandemic best in 2022.

Organised by Berwick Slow Food, it is a coming together of the community, a celebration of fantastic food and drink and an opportunity to discover what Berwick and the surrounding regions have to offer.

A dozen bars and live music are planned for the marquee. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

There will be local and regional food and drink stalls, as well as entertainment for all. Children’s activities will be run free of charge, as will film screenings and demo kitchens.

Ray and Millie said: “Berwick Slow Food is thrilled to announce that plans are coming together for this year’s Berwick Food and Beer Festival.

“The dates are earlier than previous years, beginning in the bar marquee on August 18 on the Parade Green. Expect a dozen bars including local and regional brewers, craft gin, cider and wine. Live music will keep you entertained in the marquee all weekend.

“Then on August 19 and 20, the festival will be in full swing with over 60 traders to enjoy. There will be a producers’ market – including artisan bakers, sustainable crafters, small batch spirits, speciality coffee and so much more.

“You’ll also find children’s activities and an informative demo kitchen where you can learn anything from spinning your own honey and Japanese composting techniques to a spot of Thai cooking.”