With the former event organiser Judy Willis stepping down at the end of August, Kerry Robson, the event’s Secretary, has embraced a bigger role.

And already overseen the first big change – the date of the event.

The Northumberland County Show has been held on the last Bank Holiday Monday in May for decades, but last week, the Committee of Tynedale Agricultural Society voted to make Saturday of that weekend the future show day.

Kerry Robson and the new Northumberland County Show logo.

Next year’s event at Bywell, near Stocksfield, will take place on Saturday, May 27.

Kerry lives near Snods Edge with husband Carl and daughters Lauren (19) Ellie (17) and Gracie (15). They have a smallholding of ponies, dogs, sheep, pigs, turkeys and hens, which Kerry devotes her spare time to looking after.

As for potential further changes and additions, she said: “I love the show and have big ideas involving education for both children and adult visitors.

“I want to strengthen our commercial relationships and build on our infrastructure, while celebrating what is great about our region’s rural culture and heritage.

“It is time to look to the future and recognise the importance of our food and farming industries, and those who work in them.”

The show’s logo has been revamped by Hexham designer Terry Walsh. Kerry describes the new logo as a “fresh look for the future, with a bright distinctive colour palette that is instantly recognisable”.

As for the date change, chairman, Mark Scandle explained: “This summer, the Jubilee Bank Holidays forced us to change our show day to Friday, which felt very odd at first, but we were delighted with the outcome.

“We realised how easy it was for our traders and partners to set up during normal working days causing less disruption to their businesses.

“Our competitors found it convenient for travelling and our visitor attendance remained excellent.”

Kerry and her family are passionate fundraisers for the Brain Tumour Research charity. Her brother Adam Forster died in 2014 following a 10-month battle with a brain tumour.