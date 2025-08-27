A new digital platform that is making waves across Darras Hall, Ponteland and surrounding areas is offering local businesses a fresh way to connect with their community.

The Darras Index, an independent business directory, has launched with a prototype website aimed at simplifying discovery and support for enterprises serving the NE20 and nearby postcodes.

Designed with accessibility and fairness at its core, the Index provides a streamlined listing service for micro-businesses, sole traders, creatives, B2B providers and community organisations – all without the burden of subscription fees.

A spokesperson for the initiative said: “We wanted to build something that felt genuinely local. Something that prioritises clarity, inclusion and trust, not just another pay-to-play platform.”

A promotional image for the Darras Index.

It was created following conversations with local business owners who felt underserved by traditional directories and digital platforms.

Many had set up Facebook business accounts, but struggled to maintain visibility without costly advertising campaigns. Others lacked websites entirely, deterred by the set-up complexity and on-going maintenance costs.

Residents voiced frustrations as well, from trying to find reliable tradespeople and trusted tutors to sifting through scattered social media posts just to book a haircut.

This convinced the people behind the Darras Index to go ahead with the modern, digital directory designed to bring visibility to the businesses that power the local economy, while saving time and cutting through the noise for residents.

The site’s clean design and intuitive navigation make it simple for residents to browse, while businesses benefit from a straightforward onboarding process and clear legal compliance.

Every listing is reviewed to ensure quality and relevance, with a strong emphasis on ethical standards and accessibility.

Listings are free for the first four weeks and cost just £1 per week thereafter – with no subscription model. It is a pricing structure designed to support micro-businesses and sole traders, without compromising on professionalism or reach.

“When people can easily find and support businesses in their own neighbourhood, it strengthens the whole community,” the spokesperson added.

“That’s what the Darras Index is all about. Our clients include Carisma Cars, Willow and Birch (beauty brand), The Pac Newburn (local pub), Pergola Solutions and Coulthard Brickwork Services.”

To explore the directory or submit a listing, visit www.darrasindex.co.uk or follow updates via www.facebook.com/darrasindex and a demonstration of the platform’s Meta ad campaign is also available at www.facebook.com/share/v/19rh6N1gH2