New cycling club promising a warm welcome for all abilities launched in Northumberland
Wansbeck Wheelers Cycling Club, based in Widdrington Station, was founded by local resident Mark Straker, who saw a gap for an inclusive, social cycling group that welcomes riders of all abilities.
“This has been a dream in the making,” said Mark. “After moving to the area and missing the sense of camaraderie and structure that came with my previous club in Aberdeenshire, I felt Northumberland needed something similar. The response has been incredible.”
The club’s first official ride took place last Saturday morning, departing from The Widdrington Inn – now the club’s informal HQ. Riders were split into two groups based on pace and experience, with both groups regrouping regularly and supporting each other throughout.
Wansbeck Wheelers is already offering full memberships, with Le Col-designed custom kit in production for paying members.
British Cycling affiliation is also in the works, offering riders access to benefits such as insurance, development opportunities, and wider event participation.
Beyond just rides, the club is aiming to foster a true sense of community.
Plans are in place for social events, time trials, Zwift meetups under the ‘Zwifting Wheelers’ banner, and partnerships with local cafes and pubs to provide member benefits.
“The ethos is simple,” added Mark. “No egos, no-one gets dropped. It’s about good chat, great rides, and building something positive in the community.”
The club welcomes all cyclists. Membership is open.
Find out more at Wansbeck Wheelers CC on Facebook or email [email protected].
