Train operator CrossCountry has announced a new weekday service linking Wales, England and Scotland by one train for the first time.

Although the new route – starting on Monday, December 16 as part of the rail industry’s twice-yearly timetable change – is not an additional service in the timetable, it does mean that passengers at stations in Alnmouth, Berwick and Morpeth will be able to go directly to and from the Welsh capital.

There will be one direct service between Cardiff and Edinburgh in each direction on weekdays only.

The new service will be formed by long-distance Voyager services departing from Cardiff and Penzance in the morning, joining together at Birmingham New Street before proceeding north to Edinburgh.

CrossCountry Voyager train in Berwick. Picture by Chris Playfair.

On the southbound journey, the long-distance Voyager train will depart from Edinburgh and proceed to Gloucester, where the service splits into two. Half of the train will travel onwards to Cardiff, whilst the other half will terminate at Plymouth.

Passengers are already able to book journeys on the new route.

Scott Maynard, CrossCountry’s interim managing director, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this new service joining Cardiff and Edinburgh directly by rail for the very first time – meaning even more connections for customers across the length and breadth of the country.

“Thanks to colleagues across CrossCountry and the wider rail industry for their support in delivering these new services linking two of Great Britain’s capital cities, as well as many other key towns and cities in between.”

To check the journeys and to buy tickets, go to www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/buy-tickets