New CPR training set up for Dobbies staff in Morpeth and Ponteland

A garden centre retailer has rolled out a potentially life-saving defibrillator and CPR training programme to staff at its Morpeth and Ponteland stores, supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by helping to improve survival rates from cardiac arrest.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST

A total of 4,000 team members across all 76 of its stores and its Central Support Office are being encouraged to complete RevivR – the BHF’s online tool which teaches vital CPR skills for free in just 15 minutes – and all that is needed is a mobile phone and a firm cushion to practice on.

RevivR shows how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gives feedback on chest compressions and outlines the correct steps of using a defibrillator, giving anyone the confidence to help in the ultimate medical emergency. 

Paul Green, head of people experience at Dobbies, said: “We are proud to be working with the BHF on this important initiative, which we hope will help save lives.”

