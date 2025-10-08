New parking controls are being installed today (Wednesday) at a pet shop in Morpeth.

My Pet HQ is working with Euro Car Parks after deciding that something needed to be done to free up parking spaces for customers as the team say they have to deal with people parking in one of the spaces then not going into the shop on a daily basis.

A post on the My Pet HQ Facebook page from owners Caroline and Di included the following: “On October 8, Euro Car Parks will be installing a new 24-hour parking eye that will remotely monitor all vehicles that park outside of the store.

“The new signage gives clear instructions that you must log your reg upon arrival in store and failure to do so may result in a PCN of £100. The kiosk will be located at the till point and we will be on hand if you need any assistance with it.

My Pet HQ is located at 15-17 Oldgate.

“We know this may be a big change for a lot of our customers and may seem a little annoying to have to do it every time you visit, but Di and I feel that this is the best option in managing the on-going parking issues we deal with every day.

“We do hope you will support us in this change and we know it’s going to take a little bit of getting used to, but we feel this is the best option to help protect our customer parking against daily misuse.

“Please note that Grooms by Emily customers will be logged in separately and will not be effected by the 60-minute maximum stay, so you must inform Emily if you arrive by car.”