Premier Plant & Civil Engineering Limited, based in south east Northumberland, is now the principal contractor to complete the project and it will start on site on Monday (March 27).

It will complete the remaining works, which includes the construction of a new car park, a play park and landscaping.

The new leisure centre building was already complete and had been operational for a year. The demolition of the old Swan Centre was also complete.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Coun Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “Advance Northumberland has been managing the build on behalf of the council and it has been working with the administrators, the current subcontractors and professional advisors to appoint a new contractor as quickly as possible.

“It is great that the project is being re-started so quickly and that customers can soon enjoy the additional car parking.”

Works are expected to be fully completed by August 2023, with the first additional car parking spaces available for use by early July 2023.

When completed, the car park will provide 171 spaces and 14 electric vehicle charging points.