New community transport scheme launched for patients in Cramlington
Age UK Northumberland, Assura plc and Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) are behind the launch of the scheme for patients attending appointments at NPC Northumbria Way, which will improve accessibility to local health services by providing free transportation to vulnerable patients and those that otherwise would not be able to reach the GP.
The scheme came about after patient engagement events raised concerns about accessing the new surgery.
Pauline Ironside, head of projects at NPC, said: "We made a commitment to our patients when planning to relocate the Brockwell surgery that we would provide a transport solution to ensure everyone can get to the new site. That's why we've partnered with Assura and Age UK Northumberland to offer a daily patient pick-up and drop-off service for those who need it.
"This partnership is designed to ensure that all our patients have access to the care they need, without the added stress of getting to and from their appointment. We are committed to supporting our community and making healthcare accessible to everyone.
"Assura and Age UK Northumberland have been brilliant partners to work with and we’re very excited for the service to be rolled out."
Assura supported the scheme as part of the new Northumbria Health and Care Academy in Cramlington, which houses NPC Northumbria Way.
Karen Nolan, Assura head of social impact, said: “We are so pleased to be supporting such an excellent local charity to deliver this important service for vulnerable patients.”
Patients can access the service by mentioning their requirement when booking their appointment.
