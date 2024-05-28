Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Baptist Church has linked up with Alnwick District Foodbank to provide a monthly community lunch.

The first one will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 12pm at Alnwick Cricket Club.

A two course meal with tea and coffee will be provided. There is no charge for the meal but anyone coming can make a donation towards costs if they are able.

A second lunch is planned for Tuesday, July 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick Cricket Club.

Booking is essential with David on 07398 278894 by Friday, June 7 or Friday, July 5 respectively. The menu will be advised when booking.

This follows on from a Warm Welcome Wednesday drop in at Alnwick Baptist Church on Lisburn Street which is well in to its second year of operation. From 11am to 1.30pm each Wednesday, the church provides sandwiches, cake, tea and coffee plus soup in the winter months.