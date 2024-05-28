New community lunch initiative launched by Baptist Church and Foodbank in Alnwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first one will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 12pm at Alnwick Cricket Club.
A two course meal with tea and coffee will be provided. There is no charge for the meal but anyone coming can make a donation towards costs if they are able.
A second lunch is planned for Tuesday, July 9.
Booking is essential with David on 07398 278894 by Friday, June 7 or Friday, July 5 respectively. The menu will be advised when booking.
This follows on from a Warm Welcome Wednesday drop in at Alnwick Baptist Church on Lisburn Street which is well in to its second year of operation. From 11am to 1.30pm each Wednesday, the church provides sandwiches, cake, tea and coffee plus soup in the winter months.
There is plenty of conversation and games. This will close for a summer break after July 10.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.