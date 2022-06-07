Blyth Town Council Mayor Cllr Warren Taylor officially opens the new jubilee garden created by the Friends of Crofton Field.

The Friends of Crofton Field created the new garden, called ‘Garden for all Seasons’, for the local community in Blyth to enjoy.

It was officially opened by the Mayor of Blyth, Councillor Warren Taylor, on Thursday, June 2, followed by a special celebratory event attended by dozens of local residents.

The garden contains perennial plants which have been carefully chosen to provide all year round colour and interest.

Ken Hood (right) who built the jubilee garden in Blyth at its officially opening.

Construction of the garden was made possible by generous grants from Northumberland County Council, Blyth Town Council, and a private individual.