The Friends of Crofton Field created the new garden, called ‘Garden for all Seasons’, for the local community in Blyth to enjoy.
It was officially opened by the Mayor of Blyth, Councillor Warren Taylor, on Thursday, June 2, followed by a special celebratory event attended by dozens of local residents.
The garden contains perennial plants which have been carefully chosen to provide all year round colour and interest.
Construction of the garden was made possible by generous grants from Northumberland County Council, Blyth Town Council, and a private individual.
The Queen’s Platinum Garden is part of a project to transform the Dune Walk car park, that includes the creation of a community garden, a sunflower garden and a soft fruit border, all of which have been entered for this summer’s ‘Northumbria in Bloom’ and ‘Blyth in Bloom’ gardening competitions.