New community food larder planned in Northumberland town

Two years ago, the Glendale Gateway Trust took on responsibility for managing the food bank service in Wooler from the Cheviot Centre community building that it owns and operates.

Since then, the centre has acted as a hub for both food donations and the delivery of up to 20 food parcels every week to individuals and families living in the surrounding area.

And now, the Trust is using a £1,000 Newcastle Building Society grant to build a community food larder which will be available for the community to exchange fresh locally-grown produce or items they have an excess of, as well as being a food bank drop-off point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siobhan Younger, manager at Newcastle Building Society’s Wooler branch, with Gemma Douglas of the Glendale Gateway Trust.

The new larder is expected to be in place later this year, and the Trust is now looking to increase the team of volunteers that it can call upon to help with its day to day running of the food bank, including deliveries, which already includes staff at the Society’s local branch.

The funding has been provided through the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation.

The Trust is currently developing plans with local community groups to broaden the fresh food provision in Glendale, as well as working with a local log bank to address fuel poverty issues.

Gemma Douglas, project officer at the Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “We’ve seen demand for the food bank steadily increase over the last couple of years. The pandemic has highlighted a demand for this service in Glendale.

“We receive a lot of donations for the food bank at Cheviot Centre, but we also want to have somewhere green fingered members of the community can share and exchange their excess produce, separately to the food bank.

“We believe installing a food larder outside the building would be the perfect way to do this and will also enable us to increase the amount of fresh goods we put into the food parcels.

“We have a great team of volunteers who help us deliver the food bank’s services across the community, including members of the Society’s Cheviot Centre team, but we’d love to see even more people coming forward and getting involved this year.

“The larder would have remained a much longer-term goal without the Society’s help, and we think it will help us make an even big difference across our community.”

A £15,000 Newcastle Building Society grant enabled the Glendale Gateway Trust to carry out essential repairs to the Cheviot Centre’s glazed atrium roof and re-carpet the building in advance of the Society’s opening its branch in the building in February 2020.

Siobhan Younger, manager at Newcastle Building Society’s Wooler branch, said: “We see first hand just how much the Trust contributes to the well-being of people in Wooler and the wider community, as well as the generosity of the local community who support the food bank’s work.

“This is a great way for us to mark our second anniversary in the Cheviot Centre and we can’t wait to see the new larder being put in place, as well as all the other plans in development.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.