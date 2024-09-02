Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those behind the new Berwick Contemplative Arts (BCA) CIC have revealed its aim is to work to help people in and around Berwick to thrive.

It is offering affordable opportunities for adults to take part in a wide range of activities that support creative expression and well-being.

BCA was founded by three friends from the Berwick Meditation Group – Ben Lewis, Jo Ladd and Tom Sykes. Each of them has their own creative practice.

Thanks to the Cultural and Creative Zones initiative, BCA has initial funding to offer a first round of creative classes and workshops that are open to everyone over the age of 18.

The William Elder Building in Castlegate, Berwick. Picture by Google.

These will be opportunities for people to try their hand at something new as no experience is required, total beginners will be welcome.

Tickets will be offered on a sliding scale, with an emphasis on affordability.

Upcoming activities include a drum circle, a song-writing workshop, a 101-words creative writing workshop, a sketch-book making workshop, a zine making workshop, a weekly Monday morning yoga-for-all class, and a weekly Tuesday evening guided meditation session.

BCA venues include the William Elder Building, Berwick Library and The Straw Yard at Berwick Barracks.

As well as being inclusively welcoming to adult participants, BCA will be supporting local creative professionals by paying them fairly for their skill-sharing services and the CIC will be collaborating with local charities and services to ensure that the opportunities will be as broad-reaching as possible.

Go to berwickcontemplativearts.org for more information and to sign-up for any of the activities.