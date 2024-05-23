Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new venture from the Lollo Rosso team in Morpeth that provides high-quality Italian treats is now open.

The 96-seater coffee shop and deli, called Gran Caffé Lollo, opened on Monday at the former Barclays branch on Bridge Street next to the popular restaurant.

The two establishments are linked as after Enrico Petini discussed his idea with the men who have made the restaurant such a success, Giovanni Marabini, Miguel Pupo-Perez and Niko Petrakis, they agreed to run the shop as a partnership of three – with Niko deciding to move back to Greece – and for Enrico to become the new owner of Lollo Rosso.

A mouth-watering menu includes gelato, various coffee and tea options, luxury Italian hot chocolate, milkshakes, cold soft drinks and cocktails, wine, beer and spirits options.

Gran Caffé Lollo is located on Bridge Street in Morpeth. Picture by Anne Hopper.

The Delicatessen includes Italian sandwiches, Italian salads and cured meats, the Pasticceria includes classic cakes, cheesecakes, baked cakes and Italian pastries, and there is also a selection of healthy breakfast options available daily.

Enrico said: “This week has been extremely hectic for us so far.

“It was a lot of hard work and we had a slight delay, but we were able to get everything in place to open on Monday and it has been really busy from the moment we opened Gran Caffé Lollo to the public.

“We are fully staffed up and hopefully this great start will continue.”