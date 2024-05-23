New coffee shop and deli in Morpeth Gran Caffé Lollo is now open
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 96-seater coffee shop and deli, called Gran Caffé Lollo, opened on Monday at the former Barclays branch on Bridge Street next to the popular restaurant.
The two establishments are linked as after Enrico Petini discussed his idea with the men who have made the restaurant such a success, Giovanni Marabini, Miguel Pupo-Perez and Niko Petrakis, they agreed to run the shop as a partnership of three – with Niko deciding to move back to Greece – and for Enrico to become the new owner of Lollo Rosso.
A mouth-watering menu includes gelato, various coffee and tea options, luxury Italian hot chocolate, milkshakes, cold soft drinks and cocktails, wine, beer and spirits options.
The Delicatessen includes Italian sandwiches, Italian salads and cured meats, the Pasticceria includes classic cakes, cheesecakes, baked cakes and Italian pastries, and there is also a selection of healthy breakfast options available daily.
Enrico said: “This week has been extremely hectic for us so far.
“It was a lot of hard work and we had a slight delay, but we were able to get everything in place to open on Monday and it has been really busy from the moment we opened Gran Caffé Lollo to the public.
“We are fully staffed up and hopefully this great start will continue.”
Everything remains the same at Lollo Rosso, with Miguel and Giovanni still in place to welcome diners. With Niko leaving, Enrico’s son Matt has joined the team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.