New club for men’s mental health opens in Berwick

John Ritchie and Jaki Duffy are raising awareness of the new Andy’s Man Club Berwick branch.

Rise, a charity that works with communities across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear to improve access to health and well-being activities, has brought Andy’s Man Club to the town.

The men’s mental health charity was founded by Luke Ambler after his brother-in-law, Andy Roberts, took his own life.

Jaki Duffy, Rise key worker in Berwick, said: “The club is about providing a safe and friendly place for men to come together and chat.

“We want to tackle the stigma around men’s mental health by encouraging men to talk about their own mental health issues.

“The success of Andy’s Man Club over the border in Dunbar demonstrates the need for men to have somewhere to go to have a conversation and support one another.

“It is a peer-to-peer support group for men – ran by men for men. I’ve seen the work they do and it’s inspiring.”

Andy’s Man Club will be held in the community room at Northern View every Monday night from 7pm to 9pm, except Bank Holidays.

David Hattle, 56, is one of the main volunteer facilitators at the branch.

He said: “I’ve lived in Berwick all my life and was motivated to get involved after reading about how Andy’s Man Club was formed following tragic events involving male suicide.

“I really want to try and make a difference in our area by getting men talking and breaking down the centuries-old barriers that have stopped guys from speaking openly about how they feel.

“Even if we can help or support just one man that walks through the door, then opening Andy’s Man Club in Berwick has been worth it.”

John Ritchie, originally from Eyemouth, moved to Berwick 12 years ago. He is also one of the main volunteer facilitators.

The 53-year-old said: “Being given the opportunity with Andy’s Man Club supports me in turning the negatives in my life into positives and I am really pleased to have this opportunity to facilitate a much-needed talking group for men.”

Men can just turn up. Everything is free, including tea and biscuits.