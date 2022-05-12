New Civic Party for Berwick is confirmed

From left, Mrs Leslie Bruce, Eddie Mullins (Sheriff), Coun Mike Greener (Mayor) and Mrs Blythe Waddell.

As well as being a town councillor, new Mayor Coun Mike Greener is well known for his work with the Spittal Improvement Trust and as a supporter of numerous community groups.

He will be supported by his daughter Blythe Waddell as Mayoress. The Mayor also chose Eddie Mullins to be his Sheriff, who will be accompanied in his duties by Leslie Bruce as Sheriff’s Lady.

The meeting also confirmed Coun Anne Williams as Deputy Mayor. Well known throughout Berwick for her work with the Girl Guides Association, she also works at the Berwick Visitor Centre.

The end-of-term address by outgoing mayor Coun Alan Bowlas was read by the outgoing Mayoress Mrs Jo Bowlas, who supported him throughout his term of office, as Coun Bowlas was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony.

In a warm and personal speech, Coun Bowlas announced that he was standing down from the council because of health issues, but expressed his thanks to the council and its staff for their support throughout his term of office.

Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust is the Mayor’s charity and Berwick’s Cancer Cars is the Sheriff’s charity for the year ahead.